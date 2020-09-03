Ron Roenicke Reflects On Red Sox Being In Last Place, ‘Every Day That Bothers Me’

The Boston Red Sox are in unfamiliar territory, and it’s not sitting well with manager Ron Roenicke.

Boston sits in last place in the American League East and likely won’t be making the postseason for the second year in a row.

The first-year manager explained how he doesn’t like not being part of the AL East rivalry with the New York Yankees.

“Certainly being in Boston that’s not a very comfortable place that we’re in,” Roenicke told reporters on a video call prior to the Red Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. “And not a place we’re used to being in.

“I know there’s been some ups and downs but obviously we’re quite a bit down this year. Unfortunately, I have to look out there every day — I stare every day across the pitcher — and I look out to the left field line and I see us sitting in last place and every day that bothers me. So, I don’t like that at all.”

Roenicke expressed how one aspect has been key in this campaign — the loss of Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez.

“If we had Chris and Eduardo this year through all this crazy stuff we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in,” Roenicke said. “It’s important, the starting pitching is huge for teams.”

Both Sale and Rodriguez are expected to return in 2021. Sale underwent successful Tommy John surgery in March, while Rodriguez is dealing with myocarditis after a bout with COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images