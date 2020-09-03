Red Sox Wrap: Braves Beat Boston 7-5 To Sweep Three-Game Series

The Boston Red Sox got off to a hot start, but couldn’t seal the deal and claim a win.
The Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park, but quickly watched their lead dwindle at the hands (or bats, rather) of the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta topped Boston 7-5 and completed the three-game sweep.
The Sox relied on a plethora of pitchers to get them through the game, but Andrew Triggs ultimately was handed the loss and a blown save. Atlanta’s Tyler Matzek, meanwhile, earned the win.
With the verdict, the Red Sox fell to 12-25 while the Braves improved to 22-14.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Battle.
Boston had a couple of leads in this one, but simply couldn’t put it away.
ON THE BUMP
— Robinson Leyer only lasted one inning, and it was a bit of a mixed bag.
The righty gave up a single and a walk after striking out the first batter he faced, but sat the last two batters to retire the side.
— Mike Kickham took over in the second, and it wasn’t pretty from the start.
After giving up a lead-off double to Austin Riley, the southpaw allowed Adam Duvall to launch a two-run blast over the Green Monster. The homer cut Boston’s three-run advantage to one.
Kickham allowed another two men to reach before Marcell Ozuna ripped a two-out single to center that scored Johan Camargo from third and tied the game a three runs apiece.
Jackie Bradley Jr. came in clutch with a leaping catch on the warning track.
The lefty had a much better third inning, retiring Atlanta’s three batters in order.
— Triggs sat all batters he saw in the fifth, but had some issues in the sixth.
The righty allowed Duvall to hit his second home run of the night with one out in the inning. The two-run shot soared into the Green Monster, and just like that, the game was tied at five.
Triggs started the seventh with more success, but Ozuna crushed Atlanta’s third home run of the game over the Monster seats, snapping the 5-5 tie in the process.
— Ryan Brasier ran into his own problems with Duvall in the eighth, allowing the right fielder to hit his third (!) home run of the night with two out in the inning.
— Despite a fielding error by Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes pitched a seamless ninth.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Boston wasted no time getting on the board.
The Sox ripped two separate RBI doubles to center field off Robbie Erlin in the first inning. The first came from Devers, who plated Alex Verdugo for Boston’s first run of the game.
The second came just two batters later when J.D. Martinez lined another laser into center. That scored Devers to make it 2-0 Boston.
But the scoring didn’t stop there. Michael Chavis tacked on the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Xander Bogaerts from third.
Erlin struck out Bradley Jr. to end the inning, but the damage was done.
— JBJ redeemed himself a short time later.
The centerfielder launched a solo shot over the Green Monster to snap a 3-3 tie with one out in the fourth. It was his third home run of the season, too.
— Martinez earned his second RBI of the night with a single to right in the fifth inning, extending Boston’s lead to two.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Noted.
UP NEXT
The Sox will play five games against the Toronto Blue Jays in the next four days starting Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
