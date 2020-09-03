Red Sox Wrap: Braves Beat Boston 7-5 To Sweep Three-Game Series

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Battle.

Boston had a couple of leads in this one, but simply couldn’t put it away.

ON THE BUMP

— Robinson Leyer only lasted one inning, and it was a bit of a mixed bag.

The righty gave up a single and a walk after striking out the first batter he faced, but sat the last two batters to retire the side.

— Mike Kickham took over in the second, and it wasn’t pretty from the start.

After giving up a lead-off double to Austin Riley, the southpaw allowed Adam Duvall to launch a two-run blast over the Green Monster. The homer cut Boston’s three-run advantage to one.

Kickham allowed another two men to reach before Marcell Ozuna ripped a two-out single to center that scored Johan Camargo from third and tied the game a three runs apiece.

Jackie Bradley Jr. came in clutch with a leaping catch on the warning track.

Another day at the office for Jackie. pic.twitter.com/9mrcTwO9fl — NESN (@NESN) September 3, 2020

The lefty had a much better third inning, retiring Atlanta’s three batters in order.

— Triggs sat all batters he saw in the fifth, but had some issues in the sixth.

The righty allowed Duvall to hit his second home run of the night with one out in the inning. The two-run shot soared into the Green Monster, and just like that, the game was tied at five.

Triggs started the seventh with more success, but Ozuna crushed Atlanta’s third home run of the game over the Monster seats, snapping the 5-5 tie in the process.

Here is your nightly Marcell Ozuna mammoth home run highlight.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/nKSSYfRZ2h — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 3, 2020

— Ryan Brasier ran into his own problems with Duvall in the eighth, allowing the right fielder to hit his third (!) home run of the night with two out in the inning.

This is the first time since yesterday we've had a player hit three home runs in a game 😎@aduvall123 | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/zz5D7MQtj2 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 3, 2020

— Despite a fielding error by Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes pitched a seamless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston wasted no time getting on the board.

The Sox ripped two separate RBI doubles to center field off Robbie Erlin in the first inning. The first came from Devers, who plated Alex Verdugo for Boston’s first run of the game.

The second came just two batters later when J.D. Martinez lined another laser into center. That scored Devers to make it 2-0 Boston.

But the scoring didn’t stop there. Michael Chavis tacked on the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Xander Bogaerts from third.

Erlin struck out Bradley Jr. to end the inning, but the damage was done.

— JBJ redeemed himself a short time later.

The centerfielder launched a solo shot over the Green Monster to snap a 3-3 tie with one out in the fourth. It was his third home run of the season, too.

— Martinez earned his second RBI of the night with a single to right in the fifth inning, extending Boston’s lead to two.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Noted.

Marcell Ozuna has hit four HRs in the last 16 innings at Fenway. Also, he'll be a free agent this off-season. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 3, 2020

