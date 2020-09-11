Red Sox Rookie Bobby Dalbec Making MLB History With Slew Of Home Runs

What Bobby Dalbec is doing with the Boston Red Sox is historic.

He was called up nearly two weeks ago, but has a home run in five straight games, and six total in his short Major League Baseball career thus far.

Dalbec became the fifth player in MLB history with at least six home runs in his first 10 games after the Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

For more on how those numbers stack up compared to former players, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images