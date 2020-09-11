Watch Every Touchdown Scored During Chiefs Dominating Win Vs. Texans

Well, it wasn’t exactly a game that came down to the wire, but it was still good to have football back nonetheless.

The Kansas City Chiefs completely dominated the Houston Texans on opening night of the NFL’s 2020 season. Houston, who actually scored the first touchdown of the game, allowed 31 unanswered points to Kansas City as the Chiefs earned a 34-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The good news is there were plenty of highlights. Here’s every touchdown scored in Thursday night’s game:

The first touchdown of the season went to first-year Texan running back David Johnson, a 19-yard run.

.@DavidJohnson31 is back.



19-yard rush for the first TD of the 2020 season! #WeAreTexans



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/ZfczE1autr — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tied it up by finding tight end Travis Kelce for a 6-yard TD reception.

Back like they never left.@PatrickMahomes and @TKelce connect for their first TD of the season! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/uSBsR048EM — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Mahomes then found receiver Sammy Watkins for a 2-yard touchdown pass to extend the Kansas City lead to 14-7.

Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded his first career touchdown with an impressive 27-yard TD run.

This kid's a rookie? 😳@Clydro_22 breaks away for the 27-yard TD run! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/9H0CcAHDlg — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill for a 3-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

On the run. On the money.@PatrickMahomes' third TD of the night goes to @Cheetah. #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/sOr1CaNlOI — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Houston’s Deshaun Watson did, however, throw his first touchdown pass on the season with a 19-yard strike to Jordan Atkins midway through the fourth quarter.

Watson added a score with his legs, a 1-yard run, to cut the Houston deficit to 31-20.