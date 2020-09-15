Shannon Sharpe Rips Dolphins For ‘Ultimate Sign Of Disrespect’ Toward Cam Newton

Cam Newton didn’t just pummel the Dolphins in his Patriots debut.

He also ruffled feathers, to the point where tensions ran high in the closing moments and immediately after New England’s 21-11 win over Miami at Gillette Stadium.

So, what exactly caused such a commotion as Newton put the finishing touches on his first victory in a Patriots uniform? Well, for one, the veteran quarterback noted after the game that someone on the Dolphins tried to rip off his chain.

This, obviously, didn’t sit well with Newton, who explained Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that the chain contains his kids’ birthstones.

On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe sided with Newton in the AFC East skirmish, wondering what the 31-year-old QB could have said or done to provoke the apparent, controversial chain grab.