Sign Up Now To Play Patriots-Dolphins Pick 6 At NESN’s New Gaming Site

When the Patriots open their season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site is hosting a Pick 6 for New England’s season opener, which will see Cam Newton officially replace Tom Brady as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. And while that might take some getting used to, the rules for our “Patriots Pick 6” are a bit easier to handle.

Spread (including overtime): Miami plus-7.5; New England minus-7.5

Moneyline: Miami plus-285: New England minus 374

Over/under Cam Newton passing touchdowns: 2.5

Over/under Cam Newton Passing yards: 237.5

Over/under total points (including overtime): 41.5

Over/under Patriots touchdowns: 3.5

