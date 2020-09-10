Twitter Slams Skip Bayless After Harsh Criticism Of Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott recently took a road that not all athletes have gone down in the past.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback sat down for an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” and revealed that his older brother, Jace, died by suicide in April. Prescott then expressed how that impacted his own mental struggles, which first started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic before reaching a new level after Jace’s passing.
Ultimately, Prescott admitted he suffers from anxiety and depression.
FS1 talking head Skip Bayless, however, didn’t offer much empathy Thursday. Instead, Bayless essentially said that while being a leader of a high-profile organization like the Cowboys, it’s better to keep those conversations about mental health, etc. behind closed doors. Bayless said Prescott’s comments will impact his ability to lead.
You can listen to Bayless’ comments below:
Well, many on Twitter did not agree. They both praised Prescott for coming forward about his struggles while slamming Bayless for his harsh criticism.
For someone that’s shared quite a bit of terrible takes, Bayless may have given his worst one yet.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images