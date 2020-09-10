Twitter Slams Skip Bayless After Harsh Criticism Of Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott recently took a road that not all athletes have gone down in the past.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback sat down for an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” and revealed that his older brother, Jace, died by suicide in April. Prescott then expressed how that impacted his own mental struggles, which first started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic before reaching a new level after Jace’s passing.

Ultimately, Prescott admitted he suffers from anxiety and depression.

FS1 talking head Skip Bayless, however, didn’t offer much empathy Thursday. Instead, Bayless essentially said that while being a leader of a high-profile organization like the Cowboys, it’s better to keep those conversations about mental health, etc. behind closed doors. Bayless said Prescott’s comments will impact his ability to lead.

Well, many on Twitter did not agree. They both praised Prescott for coming forward about his struggles while slamming Bayless for his harsh criticism.

Dak Prescott's honesty about battling depression after his brother's death will not only help countless people; it makes him a *stronger* leader, because of his authenticity and vulnerability.



To say otherwise is a garbage opinion at best, and a dangerous one at worst. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2020

Dak Prescott basically said: I'm a human being, I can be vulnerable at times. It's been a really hard year for me, & I want to normalize mental wellness & admitting when we aren't OK.



And Skip Bayless basically said: nah, toxic masulinity is the way for me b/c football.



Clown. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 10, 2020

What Skip Bayless said about Dak Prescott on Thursday is embarrassing and potentially harmful to a lot of people.



An absolute disgrace. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 10, 2020

I’ve known the venomous @RealSkipBayless personally for 30 years. What’s he’s doing to @dak he’s done to countless others. I’ve spoken loudly about this; some of you never understood. But now I trust you know why I call him ‘The Human Hemmorhoid.’



Shame on you, Bayless. pic.twitter.com/yQnEvLFrN9 — fishsports (@fishsports) September 10, 2020

More Than a Athlete also means that we are human and battle things in our personal life too. Smh @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/jfZk5bhKmt — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) September 10, 2020

You really just said it’s ok to be depressed unless your the QB for the Dallas Cowboys…please do better as a human @RealSkipBayless — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 10, 2020

I’m glad Skip Bayless said what he said. Reveals his ignorance and will provoke a much needed discussion about mental health in sports. People who think admitting you struggle amounts to weakness needs to be dragged out of the dark ages. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) September 10, 2020

Depression is NOT a weakness. It is a medical condition, and it is extremely common. Dak's courage may literally save lives. Skip Bayless is a sentient trash can devoid of empathy, which is actually a legitimate and serious weakness. https://t.co/jHo1OvI92b — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) September 10, 2020

For someone that’s shared quite a bit of terrible takes, Bayless may have given his worst one yet.

