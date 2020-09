Sunday was not a good day for Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback was intercepted in Philly’s Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. And it was an overall ugly performance from Wentz.

So, naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about Wentz and the Eagles.

I don’t know what happened to Carson Wentz. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a top 10 QB just turn into a really bad QB in the span of 3 games. — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) September 27, 2020

This is the worst football Carson Wentz has played in his career. Yes, including his rookie season!



This is BAD. #Eagles — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 27, 2020

Wentz just missed a completely wide open Miles Sanders. This is rock bottom for Wentz. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 27, 2020

Carson Wentz is just not the same. pic.twitter.com/OhzqaVl1lV — Kendall (@keckbirdgang) September 27, 2020

Carson Wentz has now thrown 5 interceptions in 8.5 quarters.



He threw 7 interceptions in all of 2019. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 27, 2020

“Eagles fans used to say Wentz is better than Dak. …I’m telling you. I’m telling you. I’m telling you.” pic.twitter.com/rRBWAHWDRX — Master (@MasterTes) September 27, 2020

Two 0-2 teams meet. Someone has to come away with their first win, right?



Bengals and Eagles fans right now: pic.twitter.com/94iG30MEtg — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) September 27, 2020

Eagles are 0-3-2 in their last 5 against the Bengals. Philly hasnt beaten Cincy since 2000. Lol. — Mike Schneid (@msschneid) September 27, 2020

The Eagles’ last tie came in 2008 against, you guessed it, the Bengals.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images