What Does Bill Belichick Think Of Patrick Mahomes? His Response Was Simple

Patrick Mahomes is very good at football. We know this.

And after just a few years as a starting NFL quarterback, we’re running out of ways to describe the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller.

But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked to do that Tuesday ahead of New England’s Week 4 game against the Chiefs. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Belichick’s response was simple.

“Yeah, I mean, all the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” Belichick said.

He’s right.

Belichick generally isn’t one for many words in the first place, and it doesn’t sound like Mahomes is going to be the one to get him to dig deep to find some new vocabulary.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images