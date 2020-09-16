What Ex-Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Had To Say About Joining 49ers

Mohamed Sanu already is feeling right at home in San Francisco.

The veteran wide receiver was cut by the New England Patriots just before training camp ended, and on Tuesday he found a new landing spot with the 49ers.

In San Fran, Sanu will reunite with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator while Sanu also was in Atlanta.

And according to the 31-year-old, things came together pretty quickly.

Just got home. On the phone now with WR Mohamed Sanu on joining the #49ers: "Jo, it happened so quick. I'm on the plane now. Got to have the rest of my clothes sent. Kyle, said it'll be awesome to have me, so I feel welcomed. Funny you & I were just talking about this yesterday." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2020

Sanu dealt with an ankle injury late last season, which required surgery over the offseason. His burst seemed lackluster during training camp, which likely played into the Pats’ decision to cut him.

Now, he’s getting another chance with a familiar face.