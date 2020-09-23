Where Jayson Tatum’s Playoff Stats Rank Among Players Still In NBA Bubble

The amount of teams remaining in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. is down to just four.

Among them are the Boston Celtics, led by 22-year-old Jayson Tatum, who are battling it out with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

And much of Boston’s deep playoff run has been thanks to the forward, who has maintained the jumps he made in his play over the course of the 2019-20 season and through the COVID-19 pandemic pause.

Just take a look at his playoff stats to see how his all-around game stacks up against other players left in the bubble, as compiled by Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:

PPG: 25.3 (5th)

RPG: 10.3 (3rd)

APG: 4.6 (8th)

BPG: 1.1 (3rd)

Double-Doubles: 8 (4th)

+/-: 7.0 (5th)

As noted by BSJ, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the only other remaining player in the top eight of all these categories.

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Heat for Game 4 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

