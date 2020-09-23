Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Dazzles, Helps Boston Beat Orioles 8-3

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Complete.

Good pitching and the offense clicked to get the W.

ON THE BUMP

— The O’s struck first when Pivetta surrendered a pair of walks and a weak single, which made the game 1-0 in the first.

He did, however, pick up two strikeouts.

Pivetta bounced back by striking out the side in order during the second.

The right-hander tossed two more scoreless innings with two more strikeouts before his night came to a close.

— Marcus Walden took over in the sixth and immediately ran into trouble.

The right-hander gave up a leadoff home run to Renato Nunez to cut into Boston’s lead 4-2.

Party at the Moon Tower pic.twitter.com/8U4beKlIFR — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) September 23, 2020

A single, error and a double made the game 4-3. Another single was enough to end his night.

— Ryan Weber inherited runners on the corners with two outs and got Cedric Mullins to strikeout to end the inning.

— The seventh belonged to Darwinzon Hernandez who tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

— Domingo Tapia pitched a scoreless eighth.

— Dylan Covey gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases in the ninth and could not complete the inning.

— Matt Barnes got the third out to finish the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston took the lead in the second after Vazquez reached on an error, Jackie Bradley Jr. singled and Bobby Dalbec drove in Vazquez on a double to make it 1-1.

A Michael Chavis sacrifice fly gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. And what should have been out No. 3 turned into another error to make it 3-1 before the inning came to a close.

— Dalbec drove in his second run of the game with a single to make it 4-1 in the third.

— A four-run sixth put Boston up by five runs.

J.D. Martinez drove in Jonathan Araúz with a sharp single to make it 5-3.

Vazquez then upped Boston’s lead to five in the sixth with a three-run shot into the Green Monster for the 8-3 edge.

Sent that one right over those cardboard fans ☄️ pic.twitter.com/GF5gZPrmgl — NESN (@NESN) September 23, 2020

— Martinez led the way for Boston with three hits. Alex Verdugo, Bradley, Dalbec and Araúz had two.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Mic up the players year round, please.

Kevin Plawecki: Great dude.

Just don't tell him, though… pic.twitter.com/B6TMIXqzER — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Orioles on Wednesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images