Zdeno Chara ‘Very Proud’ Of Bruins After Game 5 Loss Vs. Lightning

Zdeno Chara has nothing but love for the Bruins.

The Boston defenseman had a slew of high praise for his team after its tough 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that bounced the B’s from the Toronto bubble.

The Bruins put up a good hard fight through nearly 80 minutes of hockey and almost forced a Game 6. But Tampa was just too much for them in the end.

Regardless of the outcome, Chara, being the classy guy that he is, made sure to state how proud he was of the Black and Gold for making the sacrifices they did to be in a bubble city.

“I’m obviously very proud of this group. Since obviously the Phase two, if you want to call it, everybody made some huge sacrifices and we were a committed group to get back to where we left off at some point in March,” he said during his postgame Zoom press conference. “I think that everybody showed up in great shape, ready to play, committed to come into the hub city and do whatever it took to play the best hockey that we could. I’m very proud of the group.

“Guys were playing very hard and doing whatever they could to win games. It’s a learning experience for many players and hopefully this will make this group stronger and more resilient for the future playoff runs. Definitely, it’s still very raw and disappointing. I know personally and speaking for all the guys, they left it out there and played with their heart.”

Chara, 43, is unsure what his future holds with the Bruins. But one thing’s for certain, there isn’t any doubt about how he feels about this group.