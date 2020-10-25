49ers Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

The New England Patriots desperately need to get back on track.

And they’ll attempt to beat an old friend in order to do it.

The Patriots on Sunday will host the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium. The game will mark Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to Foxboro.

New England enters the game with a 3-3 record, having lost two straight games. The 49ers also are 3-3, having been decimated by injuries this season.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s 49ers-Patriots game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images