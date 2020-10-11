Alex Smith Injury: Washington QB Active For First Time Since Gruesome Incident

Sunday is a big day for Alex Smith.

The Washington Football Team quarterback is active for squad’s Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams for the first time since sustaining a gruesome leg injury in Nov. 2018. He’ll back up Kyle Allen, who is replacing Dwayne Haskins under center.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Smith. The 36-year-old suffered several serious complications (some of which were life-threatening) and required 17 surgeries in nine months.

Smith was cleared to return to play in July 2020. Washington activated him from its physically unable to perform list Aug. 16.

Welcome back, Alex.