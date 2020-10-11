Why Vic Fangio Is ‘Kinda Happy’ About Broncos’ Slew Of Schedule Changes

The Denver Broncos were handed a raw deal Sunday morning.

The Broncos and New England Patriots, whose Week 5 matchup was initially moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, now will do battle next Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gillette Stadium. The second postponement of this game came after Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Denver, which prepared and practiced for New England all week, now will have its bye week three weeks in advance. Multiple Broncos players, understandably, voiced frustration over the situation Sunday. Denver head coach Vic Fangio took a different approach, instead choosing to embrace the adversity.

Fangio: “In a weird way I’m kinda happy to see some of this stuff happen. Because you see who the whiners are, who the (b’ers) are and who can’t handle adversity. And I’m going to try hard the Denver Broncos don’t fall under any of those categories.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 11, 2020

With Broncos-Patriots now being played next Sunday, Denver’s Week 6 matchup with Miami has been moved to Week 11 when the Dolphins originally were scheduled to have their bye week. The Broncos initially were supposed to battle the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, but that divisional tilt now is slated for Week 8 when Denver was supposed to have its bye week.

Of course, all of these dates are subject to change. It doesn’t sound like potential audibles will draw the ire of Fangio, however.

