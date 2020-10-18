Bears Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Will the Chicago Bears become the latest victim of the Carolina Panthers’ prowl?

The teams will meet Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in an NFL Week 6 game. The 4-1 Bears have enjoyed their impressive start to the 2020 NFL season but they’ll be underdogs against the 3-2 Panthers, who have won three consecutive games.

Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss his third consecutive game due to injury. However, Carolina has shown it can cope without the All-Pro running back, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 73.5 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and only one interception during the winning streak.

Here’s when and how to watch Bears versus Panthers:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images