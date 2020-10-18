With Astros Falling Short Of 3-0 Comeback, Let’s Relive 2004 ALCS Final Out

For at least another year, the 2004 Boston Red Sox will stand alone.

The Houston Astros on Saturday came up short in their bid to come back from a 3-0 American League Championship Series deficit, suffering a 4-2 Game 7 loss to the Rays. Tampa Bay, which held on for dear life after going up 3-0 in the series, earned the second World Series berth in franchise history.

So, what better time to revisit the only Major League Baseball team ever to come all the way back from a 3-0 postseason series deficit?

Let’s relive the final out of the 2004 Boston Red Sox’s epic Game 7 win over the New York Yankees:

That never will get old.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images