The New England Patriots have interviewed several candidates for their offensive coordinator staff

Hours after Jerrod Johnson decided to stay with the Houston Texans, former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will be heading to the Chicago Bears to take over as the team’s pass-game coordinator, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Brown has experience as an offensive coordinator in college with Miami and again in 2023 with the Panthers, operating with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

After promoting DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, the Patriots have not had the same immediate success in landing their offensive coordinator. Candidates such as Rams tight ends coach and former New England assistant remain on the market, though the list of coaches who interviewed with the Patriots has diminished through recent hires.

Story continues below advertisement

Whoever the coordinator ends up being, the New England offense will look extremely different in 2024. With a No. 3 overall draft pick that could bring in a fresh quarterback paired with money to spend in free agency, the Patriots have the necessary resources to reimagine a group in dire need of a makeover after two years of decline.

The Patriots continue their search for an offensive coordinator to join first-year head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff.