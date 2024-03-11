The New York Giants have been linked to two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers, and that blockbuster came to life on Monday.

Burns, who was selected in the first round (19th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by Carolina, has spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Panthers. Carolina previously franchise-tagged the 25-year-old, however, Burns has garnered interest from New York which remained “trending,” according to Jonathan Jones of CBS.

That led to a deal between both sides becoming official soon after, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN. Upon arrival, Burns will also land a five-year, $150 million payday to become the second-highest-paid defensive end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network while Carolina will receive a second and fifth-round draft selection.

Trade: Panthers are sending franchise pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/363d3YmGJs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

During the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Burns’ future with the Panthers came into question when Carolina reportedly informed him that they would no longer pursue extension talks. That posed the obvious question regarding what a return for Burns could look like, especially considering any suitor, like New York, needs to pay up to retain him for a multi-year span.

As far as the Giants are concerned, a deal for Burns would improve New York in ways that require no explanation. While going 6-11 in the regular season, the Giants recorded a total of 34 sacks, which was tied for the fourth-worst among all teams across the league.

Burns has accumulated a career total of 46 sacks, including eight last season with 151 solo tackles. He’ll now join new teammates Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux on New York’s now-improved defensive line.

New York was due for a major offseason add after running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney both departed in free agency.