Bills Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online, On TV

The NFL’s list of undefeated teams in 2020 will be trimmed down to four Tuesday night.

The 3-0 Tennessee Titans will host the 4-0 Buffalo Bills as Week 5 comes to a close. This matchup of AFC powerhouses was moved back two days amid the COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.

This will mark Tennessee’s first game since Sept. 27. It could find itself taking advantage of Buffalo in a trap game, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs await the Bills next Monday.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Titans online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images