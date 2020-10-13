Bills Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online, On TV

The NFL’s list of undefeated teams in 2020 will be trimmed down to four Tuesday night.
The 3-0 Tennessee Titans will host the 4-0 Buffalo Bills as Week 5 comes to a close. This matchup of AFC powerhouses was moved back two days amid the COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.
This will mark Tennessee’s first game since Sept. 27. It could find itself taking advantage of Buffalo in a trap game, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs await the Bills next Monday.
Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Titans online and on TV:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access