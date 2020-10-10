Blues’ Doug Armstrong Thought Torey Krug’s Hit On Rob Thomas Was ‘Pretty Good’

Everyone remembers the hit Torey Krug laid on Rob Thomas during Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Krug came racing down the ice without his helmet and barreled into Thomas as he got the puck in the third period between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Of course, St. Louis ultimately got the last laugh when it hoisted the Stanley Cup in Game 7 on TD Garden ice. Still, the Krug hit was something fans always will remember from that series.

And now Krug is a member of the enemy, as the defenseman agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with the Blues on Friday after spending his first nine seasons in Boston.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was asked about the Game 1 hit during his media availability to introduce Krug.

“I thought that was a pretty good hit he laid on Thomas,” Armstrong said, via The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. “Maybe a little bit high, a little bit late. But now I’m hoping that that’s a legal hit for the rest of his career.”

Krug certainly will add a boost to the Blues’ blue line.

