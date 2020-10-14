Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Charged With DUI Ahead Of Patriots Game

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday night for driving under the influence and speeding, according to court and police records obtained by Mike Klis of 9News.

Gordon reportedly was driving between 25 and 39 miles per hour above the speed limit. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 13, per Klis’ report.

It’s unclear whether Gordon’s citation will affect his availability for Denver’s matchup with the New England Patriots, which was rescheduled from Monday to this Sunday after Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19.

Gordon voiced his displeasure over the postponement on social media Sunday morning.

Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

Gordon, who spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, has provided 281 of the Broncos’ 370 rushing yards through four games, including a season-high 107 and two touchdowns in Denver’s Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

The Broncos said in a statement they are aware of Gordon’s citation and are “in the process of gathering more details.”

STATEMENT FROM THE BRONCOS

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.” https://t.co/rsHwJCsaOe — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 14, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images