Should Patriots Accept This ‘King’s Ransom’ For No. 3 Pick?

The Patriots likely will receive multiple calls for the third overall pick, but it probably would take a massive offer for a trade to happen.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said it would take a “bag” to trade out of No. 3, and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported the sentiment inside the organization is that it probably would take more than three first-round picks.

Sean Payton might be willing to go that far as the Denver Broncos head coach is willing to give up a “king’s ransom” to move up from No. 12 to select one of the top quarterbacks in the class, according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline. The NFL insider pointed out that the former New Orleans Saints head coach was infatuated with Patrick Mahomes but was unable to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs for the three-time Super Bowl champion. This has left a “bad taste” in Payton’s mouth, sources told Pauline. So he might not want to miss his chance this year.

Pauline said he was told J.J. McCarthy is the quarterback Payton has his eye on; for context, the NFL draft expert also reported Patriot’s de facto general manager was “pushing hard” to draft the Michigan product. Bo Nix also would be an option for Denver.

As for what the Broncos would offer, they’d be willing to give up an All-Pro cornerback, according to the NFL insider.

“Any package to move up will include at least one future first-round pick as well as (Patrick) Surtain and the 12th selection in this year’s draft,” Pauline wrote.

That offer isn’t exactly the draft-pick haul New England reportedly would be interested in, but getting Surtain in the deal could offset that. The 24-year-old is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL and made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in his first three NFL seasons. Cornerback isn’t a pressing need for the Patriots, but if Mayo wants a shutdown secondary, it could be a tempting offer. Courtland Sutton also might be on the trade block, so he could be an extra kicker to spice the deal. New England also could shift its focus to the likes of Nix or Michael Penix Jr. if it trades out of No. 3 but remains in the top 15.

