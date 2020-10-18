Broncos Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online, On TV

Finally, it’s time for the New England Patriots to host the Denver Broncos.

Twice rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues, Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium pits the 1-3 Broncos against the 2-2 Patriots. If the game were played last Monday, it’s possible we would’ve seen two backup quarterbacks take the field. Now, following a two-week break for both teams, Cam Newton will square off against Drew Lock.

Will either team look rusty? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Broncos online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images