Cam Newton’s Dreadful First Half Has Fans Begging For Jarrett Stidham

Newton has been, in a word, awful

Cam Newton has not looked good the past couple of weeks.

After looking off in a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos, Newton delivered an absolute stinker in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The quarterback went 4-for-8 for 30 yards with two interceptions as the Patriots went into the break trailing 23-3.

Newton’s listless showing had plenty of fans pleading for head coach Bill Belichick to bench Newton and put in Jarrett Stidham.

There are many, many more tweets expressing a similar sentiment.

While playing Stidham might not be the answer, it also probably wouldn’t be much worse than what Newton’s doing.

