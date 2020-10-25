Cam Newton’s Dreadful First Half Has Fans Begging For Jarrett Stidham

Cam Newton has not looked good the past couple of weeks.

After looking off in a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos, Newton delivered an absolute stinker in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The quarterback went 4-for-8 for 30 yards with two interceptions as the Patriots went into the break trailing 23-3.

Newton’s listless showing had plenty of fans pleading for head coach Bill Belichick to bench Newton and put in Jarrett Stidham.

Jarrett Stidham needs to start the second half.



Please. — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) October 25, 2020

It’s time to bench Cam. Let Stidham finish this one — Cas (@theyknowSims_) October 25, 2020

put stidham in the game @Patriots — Chad (@24kchad) October 25, 2020

Might as well play Stidham. We’re not good enough to win anything — Nick Ball (@nick_balll) October 25, 2020

Put Stidham in the second half. Sorry @CameronNewton — Cristian Molina (@DirectedByCJ) October 25, 2020

There are many, many more tweets expressing a similar sentiment.

While playing Stidham might not be the answer, it also probably wouldn’t be much worse than what Newton’s doing.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images