Dodgers Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 5 Online, On TV

The 2020 World Series somehow, some way is all knotted up heading into Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays evened the best-of-seven set in dramatic fashion Saturday. The back-and-forth Game 4 thriller concluded with the Rays scoring two runs rather improbably in the bottom half of the ninth inning to secure a much-needed victory.

The pitching matchup for Game 5 will be the same as the series opener. Clayton Kershaw will toe the rubber for LA opposite Tyler Glasnow.

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

