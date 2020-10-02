Celtics Writer Submits Season Grades For Boston’s Players, Coaches, Officials

Here’s something else over which the Boston Celtics can ruminate during the offseason.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss submitted 2019-20 season grades for Celtics players, head coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge this week in separate columns. Weiss’ assessment of Celtics’ performances comes days after the Miami Heat eliminated them in the Eastern Conference finals in six games.

Here are Weiss’ Celtics grades:

Guards

Carsen Edwards — D

Romeo Langford — C

Marcus Smart — B+

Kemba Walker — B+

Brad Wanamaker — C+

Tremont Waters — C+

Forwards

Jaylen Brown — A-

Javonte Green — C-

Gordon Hayward — B-

Semi Ojeleye — C-

Jayson Tatum — A+

Grant Williams — B-

Centers

Tacko Fall — C+

Enes Kanter — C

Vincent Poirier — D-

Daniel Theis — B+

Robert Williams — C+

Head coach

Brad Stevens — B+

President of basketball operations and general manager

Danny Ainge — B

So there you have it.

Before you react to these marks, it’s important to note Weiss stresses his grades are based on projections that “adjusted over the course of the year.” Nevertheless, his Celtics report card includes little that is overly objectionable.

Although Ainge and Co. still are licking their wounds from their elimination from the NBA playoffs, the Celtics can take some comfort in the fact they surpassed preseason expectations by reaching the Eastern Conference finals and restored a sense of optimism after the summer 2019 upheaval.





Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images