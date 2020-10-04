Chargers Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a tough customer for a few teams this year, and now they’ll attempt to be a thorn in the side of the NFC South’s top team.

The Chargers will travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in a Week 4 meeting. The Chargers enter the game 1-2, while the Bucs are 2-1.

It’ll be a fascinating quarterback matchup to watch, as Tom Brady will be under center for the Bucs, while Justin Herbert will be L.A.’s signal-caller.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers-Chargers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images