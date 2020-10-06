Chiefs Make NFL History With 26-10 Win Vs. Patriots, Move To 4-0 On Season

Not only did the Chiefs beat the Patriots on Monday night, they made a little bit of history in the process.
Kansas City moved to 4-0 when it beat New England 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.
But it wasn’t Patrick Mahomes breaking records. This time, it was his team to etch its name in the history books.
Monday’s win marked the fourth straight season the Chiefs started 4-0 — something that’s never been done in the NFL.
We’ll see if Kansas City can move to 5-0 on Sunday when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.