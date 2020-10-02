This 76ers Player Could Benefit Most From Coaching Hire Of Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have hired Doc Rivers to replace Brett Brown as the organization’s head coach.

Undoubtedly, a major reason general manager Elton Brand decided to go with Rivers is because he feels the NBA champion coach can help maximize the potential of younger stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

But the reality is that Rivers’ arrival may benefit someone else even more — Tobias Harris.

Harris and Rivers are familiar with one another already.

Rivers coached Harris for 87 games during portions of two different seasons (2017-2019) with the Los Angeles Clippers. It came after Rivers and the Clippers traded the Detroit Pistons for Harris at the trade deadline.