Derrick Henry Had Great Reaction To Highlight-Reel Stiff Arm On Josh Norman

The Tennessee Titans hadn’t played a game in 17 days prior to their Tuesday night tilt with the Buffalo Bills.

It appears Derrick Henry spent the bulk of those two and a half weeks in the gym.

Henry provided the highlight of the night in the Titans’ 42-16 win over the previously unbeaten Bills at Nissan Stadium. The 2019 rushing champion in the second quarter took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill, bolted toward the sideline and sent Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman into another orbit with a stiff arm as he made his way out of bounds.

Speaking with the media after the game, the Titans star back had a pretty funny take on his absurd display of strength.

Derrick Henry on the stiff arm from last night on Josh Norman:



"I’ve been doing too many curls. I’ve gotta lay off the arms." — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) October 14, 2020

Norman, as you can imagine, was the butt of many jokes on social media after he was tossed by Henry. The veteran corner even had an edit made to his Wikipedia page.

Unfortunately for Norman and the Bills, it will be tough to bounce back from this blowout loss. The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Buffalo on Monday night, and the reigning Super Bowl champions surely will be ticked off as they come off their upset loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK Images