Life after Dan Quinn begins Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Still in search of their first win following an 0-5 start to the season, they’ll play their first game after firing the head coach on Monday as the Falcons travel to Minneapolis.

The Vikings look to take advantage of the Falcons current state of affairs to improve to 2-3.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FOX | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images