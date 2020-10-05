Fantasy Football Injuries: Latest Updates On Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers both are expected to be without their respective feature backs for some time.

Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler each went down with injury early in their teams’ Week 4 contests and did not return. Chubb sustained a knee injury while blocking for Baker Mayfield, while Ekeler injured his hamstring on a short run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking with the media Monday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Chubb.

RB Nick Chubb has an MCL injury, Stefanski says. Expected back this year, but will go on IR. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 5, 2020

Stefanski says no surgery for Chubb. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 5, 2020

Stefanski expects Chubb to miss "several weeks." — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 5, 2020

Ekeler, like Chubb, is expected to be sidelined for “several weeks” as well, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ekeler reportedly also hyperextended his knee on the same play he injured his hamstring.

So, how should fantasy football players who roster Chubb and/or Ekeler approach these noteworthy injuries? It’s unlikely Chubb’s backup, Kareem Hunt, is available in your league, but No. 3 RB D’Ernest Johnson probably is residing on the waiver wire. Johnson rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley follow Ekeler on the Bolts’ running back depth chart. The latter has received more touches through four weeks to the tune of 52 carries for 174 yards with one touchdown and seven catches for 84 yards.

The Browns will be on bye in Week 9, while the Chargers will take their break in Week 10, barring schedule changes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images