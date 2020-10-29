Fantasy Football Injuries: Updates On Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook

Christian McCaffrey all but certainly won’t play in Week 8.

How about Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook?

Both running backs are some of the most productive in the NFL (and, in turn, fantasy football), so their injury situations are being closely monitored.

Coincidentally, Jones’ Green Bay Packers are set to host Cook’s Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. On Thursday morning, NFL Media’s Tim Pelissero shared an update on both.

“(Jones) did not practice (Wednesday) because of the same calf strain that had held him out from last week’s game against Houston.,” Pelissero said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Now what I can tell you here is it’s killing Jones to sit out, he had not missed a game since the start of last season, had averaged more than one touchdown per game in that span. He thinks he can play, he wants to play, but the Packers medical staff is always very conservative — coach Matt LaFleur talked about that yesterday, not wanting to suffer the type of setback that would set Jones out for the long haul. And keep an eye on the schedule here, after this game against the Vikings, they have a short week before a Thursday night game against the 49ers. …

“(The Vikings) got their starting running back Dalvin Cook back at practice on a limited basis (Wednesday),” Pelissero continued. “He had missed their game against the Falcons before the bye because of a relatively minor groin strain. Well, coach Mike Zimmer said the expectation going into the week is that they will have Cook back in uniform on Sunday at Lambeau Field”

Aaron Jones wants to play, but the #Packers continue to be conservative with their star RB's calf strain. Meanwhile, #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) returned to practice and Mike Zimmer said he expects Cook to play Sunday at Lambeau Field. Happy 1,000th show @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cCS1fvpKac — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

Kickoff for Vikings-Packers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images