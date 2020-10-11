Jaguars Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

It’s been a bit of a tumultuous week for the Houston Texans after the organization fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday.

It came after the Texans started the 2020 NFL season 0-4 with losses to the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and Vikings. Houston, though, will have a chance to change that as the Texans welcome to 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars to town Sunday.

Jacksonville is reeling after three consecutive losses, the most recent of which came against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs. Texans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images