Lakers Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 4 Online

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a crucial Game 3 win Sunday, closing the Los Angeles Lakers’ series advantage to just 2-1 heading into Tuesday’s Game 4.

With a victory, LeBron James and the Lakers would take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Although, we’re expecting Butler and the Heat to enter with a purpose, looking to tie the series up and ultimately head to a best-of-three down the stretch.

Miami will have some reinforcements, though, with Bam Adebayo planning to return after missing the last two games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here’s how to watch Lakers-Heat Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Online: FuboTV — free trial

