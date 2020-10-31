Liverpool Vs. West Ham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

West Ham’s hex over Liverpool faded away long ago, so the Hammers probably won’t prevent the Reds from rewriting their record book.

Liverpool will host West Ham on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 7 game. Liverpool is tied for most points in the Premier League this season with 13 but occupy second place in the standings, trailing only Everton, due to goal differential. West Ham is in 12th place with eight points after six games.

Liverpool hasn’t lost to West Ham in eight consecutive Premier League games, dating back to 2016. The Reds also have gone 62 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield and will match a club record if they win or tie again games unbeaten at home

Liverpool will be without Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk due to short- and long-term injuries, respectively. 19-year-old center back Rhys Williams might start a Premier League game for the first time in their absences.

West Ham will be without attacking star Michail Antonio, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.