Michael Thomas Addresses Rumors After Saints’ One-Game Suspension

After Michael Thomas sat out of the New Orleans Saints’ win in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rumors began flying around about why he wasn’t playing.

Thomas was listed as questionable to play ahead of the game with an ankle injury, but reports that he was serving a one-game suspension for a Saturday altercation with teammates and coaches at practice later emerged.

Well, Thomas on Tuesday took to Twitter to defend himself, but not necessarily refute the rumors.

“You ain’t a snake but they will make you,” Thomas posted on his personal account, referencing a rap song.

He followed it up with another, encouraging people to believe what they want.

Oh boy. It looks like we haven’t heard the end of this one.

