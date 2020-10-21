Mookie Betts Gets Everyone In America Free Taco For Second Time In World Series History

Mookie Betts has done it again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Of course, that means everyone in America will get a free taco.

With that stolen base, everyone in America wins a free taco! 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/jYfUy1YMPo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

And on Taco Tuesday, no less.