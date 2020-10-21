Mookie Betts Gets Everyone In America Free Taco For Second Time In World Series History

Mookie Betts has done it again.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Of course, that means everyone in America will get a free taco.
And on Taco Tuesday, no less.
You probably remember Betts did the same thing during the 2018 World Series when Betts was a member of the Boston Red Sox. That steal also came during Game 1 on a Tuesday.
The outfielder also stole third in the fifth inning and later scored.