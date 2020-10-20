World Series 2020 Predictions: Our Picks For Dodgers Vs. Rays Winner, MVP

And then there were two.

The American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series each required seven games, but we’re left with the No. 1 seeds from the AL and NL as we look to crown a champion for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The Tampa Bay Rays will square off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The entire series will be played in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros en route to winning the AL pennant, while the Los Angeles Dodgers will represent the NL in the Fall Classic after series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

The Rays nearly blew a 3-0 series lead against Houston in the ALCS before rising to the occasion in Game 7. The Dodgers, meanwhile, overcame a 3-1 series deficit while knocking off the Braves.

So, which team will emerge from the unusual 2020 MLB campaign — which included a 60-game regular season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — as the champ?

Here are our staff predictions, along with picks for MVP.

Ben Watanabe: Dodgers in five games.

The Rays have proven they can beat teams that are better than they are on paper. But the Astros never really hit all season and the Yankees never seemed to reach full strength this year. The Dodgers aren’t nearly as flawed as those paper tigers and should roll — which would make it all the more impressive for the Rays (and embarrassing for the Dodgers) if LA doesn’t finally break through this year.

MVP: Walker Buehler

Mike Cole: Dodgers in six.

It’s hard to see where the Rays have a real clear advantage, and while having the better team hasn’t stopped the Dodgers from losing the World Series in the past, this is their best matchup to date. Dodgers pitchers should be able to overpower Tampa Bay’s hitters, and the parade of MVP candidates going to the plate in Dodger Blue is going to be just too much for the Rays to handle.

MVP: Walker Buehler

Marcus O’Mard: Rays in six.

Tampa Bay is healthy and seemingly brimming with confidence while playing without the weight of expectation like the Dodgers have.

MVP: Randy Arozarena

Lauren Campbell: Rays in seven.

It’s going to be a fun series, but the Rays’ depth — both on offense and on the pitching side — ultimately will be the reason they prevail.

MVP: Tyler Glasnow

Ricky Doyle: Dodgers in four.

Totally respect what the Rays are able to accomplish year after year despite their payroll. But Tampa Bay’s offense looked flat for most of its series against Houston, bailed out only by a Herculean effort from Randy Arozarena. It’s time for the magic carpet ride to end in the worst way.

MVP: Mookie Betts

Adam London: Dodgers in six.

Championships, in all sports, often are decided by star power, and LA has it in spades. The Rays will put up a respectable fight in the Fall Classic, but the loaded Dodgers ultimately will hoist baseball’s most coveted hardware.

MVP: Walker Buehler

Logan Mullen: Rays in six.

This year has been awful in many ways — generally, not baseball-wise — so there’s no way 2020 will allow for the Dodgers’ years-long postseason misfortunes to miraculously end. I also just love the Rays’ pitching too much. I’ll take the Tyler Glasnow-Blake Snell-Charlie Morton trio over Clayton Kershaw-Walker Buehler-Dustin May combo any day, especially in the postseason.

MVP: Ji-Man Choi

Dakota Randall: Rays in six.

I’m sticking with the Rays, whom I picked over the Dodgers before the season began. The Dodgers have more talent, but the Rays and their bullpen are better built for, and accustomed to, how these games will be played. Tampa will need six games to win a highly competitive series.

MVP: Austin Meadows

Marc DiBenedetto: Dodgers in six.

While the Twinkies failed me in our pre-postseason picks, my prediction of Mookie Betts leading the way came through — albeit on defense, even though he’s still hitting .311 in these playoffs! Clayton Kershaw might be my downfall, but I am sticking to my guns that he will toss two gems and go 2-0 in this World Series.

MVP: Clayton Kershaw

Patrick McAvoy: Dodgers in six.

I personally like both of these teams, but the Dodgers and Kershaw finally will reach the promised land.

MVP: Clayton Kershaw

