Mookie Betts Had Tacos In Mind During First-Inning Steal In Game 1

Mookie Betts was of great service Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Not just for the Boston Red Sox in their World Series Game 1 win, but for taco lovers all around the country.

Thanks to Betts’ steal of second base in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Americans nationwide earned a free Doritos Locos Tacos courtesy of Taco Bell’s Steal A Base, Steal A Taco campaign.

Speaking with MLB on FOX’s crew after Game 1, Betts noted the Red Sox wanted to be aggressive early against the Dodgers, which sparked his first-inning swipe. And the tacos, he really wanted some tacos.

Hey, we can’t blame him.

There will be no incentive of free food Wednesday night at Fenway, but we have a feeling Betts still will remain aggressive as the Red Sox look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

