NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 7 Of 2020 Season

Looking to spice up your NFL viewing experience this week?

Consider putting action on a game or two.

While a handful of betting favorites are in good spots for Week 7, we’re focusing on the underdogs here. Quite frankly, going with a ‘dog is more fun and typically presents better value.

Without further ado, here are three underdogs you should consider betting on this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at (+2) Tennessee Titans

The Steelers and Titans originally were supposed to meet Oct. 4 in a matchup of two of the AFC’s best. Two weeks have past since the postponement, and the sentiment still holds true.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee are two of the three unbeaten teams remaining on the season. The Titans are coming off a pair of wins in a span of six days, while the Steelers most recently flattened the Cleveland Browns, who came into Pittsburgh last week as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

There’s reason to be hesitant to take the Titans in this one, especially considering Tennessee is 2-3 against the spread on the campaign. But outside of the Browns, the Steelers haven’t really been tested in 2020. Their other victories came over the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, and only one of those victories over inferior opponents was by a double-digit margin.

We’re expecting this one to be close, and the Titans dating back to last season have proved they’re more than capable of grinding one out. Derrick Henry is running like a mad man and Ryan Tannehill is playing the best football of his career, so we’ll take Tennessee at home.

(+2.5) Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

It’s flown under the radar, but the Lions actually have played pretty good football over the past three weeks. Detroit notched a road win over the Arizona Cardinals, fell by only six to the New Orleans Saints and routed the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Falcons picked up their first win of the season last week, but we probably shouldn’t buy into the idea that Atlanta “flipped the switch.” The Vikings were playing without star running back Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins had a historically bad first half. Minnesota still made it a game despite trailing 23-0 at one point.

The Lions also have been a pretty good road bet this season, owning a 2-1 ATS record entering this Week 7 matchup. The Falcons, meanwhile, have yet to cover the spread at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if this one turns into a shootout, and Matthew Stafford and Co. have been more in sync this season than Matt Ryan has been with his group.

(+5.5) Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

The Bears, to the surprise of many, are just one of the NFL’s five teams with five wins entering Week 7.

Chicago largely has been tabbed with the “pretender” label, but it’s tough to ignore its latest victories. The Bears, on the strength of their surging defense, halted the win streaks of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at three in consecutive weeks.

The Rams, for the most part, have been impressive this season, but they’ve been a shaky bet to date. Sean McVay’s team currently owns a 3-3 ATS record, including 1-1 at home. LA also showcased some weaknesses in its Week 6 loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

We’re not expecting Nick Foles to light it up at SoFi Stadium, but it’s fair to assume we’ll see another stout performance from Chicago’s defense. The unit has given fits to offenses better than the Rams this season, and Jared Goff and Co. haven’t exactly been an overpowering bunch. An outright road win by the Bears feels more than feasible, so we’ll take the five and a half points.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images