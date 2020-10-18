Kirk Cousins Makes NFL History With Terrible First Half Against Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday were primed to bounce back from their tough Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Their starting quarterback, however, didn’t do them any favors in the early goings.

Kirk Cousins was historically bad in the first half of Minnesota’s Week 6 matchup with Atlanta. It’s worth noting winless Falcons currently feature one of the NFL’s worst defenses and fired their head coach last week.

Still, Cousins managed to alter the league record books for the wrong reasons.

Cousins has two years remaining on his current deal with the Vikings beyond the 2020 season. At this rate, Minnesota fans might be clamoring for a changing of the guard under center.

