NFL Rumors: Jets’ Adam Gase Not On Hot Seat Going Into ‘TNF’ Vs. Broncos

The New York Jets have yet to win a game this season. But Adam Gase isn’t at risk for losing his job.

Gase’s Jets have been outscored 67-20 heading into their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. So it certainly would make sense to wonder if another loss Thursday would put his job in jeopardy.

But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, that’s not the case.

“… It does not appear Gase’s job hangs in the balance pending the result of the game,” Rapoport reported prior to the game.

“To be clear, no one is happy about the brand of football being played. It has been bad. But there is more that goes into it than simply firing the coach and moving on.”

Can Sam Darnold and Co. rally for their coach to turn things around? Or will it only get uglier from here on out?

