NBA Rumors: Details Of Doc Rivers’ New Contract With 76ers Emerge

Doc Rivers is coming back to the Eastern Conference. And apparently, for the foreseeable future.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed to terms for Rivers to take over the Process, and details are starting to emerge of the deal.

Rivers and the Sixers have come to a five-year agreement, The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Thursday reported.

Philadelphia showed instant interest after news broke that Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways earlier in the week.

The deal brings him back to the conference after seven seasons on the West Coast.