NFL Rumors: Jets Shopping Le’Veon Bell, Hope To Execute Trade Soon

Le’Veon Bell’s days in New York reportedly are numbered.

The Jets are actively shopping the star running back, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday, citing sources. Mehta noted that New York hopes to execute a trade in the near future.

The Jets and Le’Veon Bell are headed for a divorce.

The Daily News has learned that Gang Green is trying to trade the perennial Pro Bowl running back amid this nightmarish season. Sources told the News that Gang Green is indeed shopping Bell with the hope of trading him sooner rather than later. The trade deadline is at the end of the month.

Bell’s marriage with the Jets has been rocky since he joined New York before the 2019 season. He and head coach Adam Gase have been at odds from the start, with their relationship taking another ugly turn after the Jets’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler, also hasn’t approached the heights he enjoyed with the Pittsburgh Steelers since signing with New York. Largely thanks to an inept offense, Bell has been reduced to little more than a mildly productive running back.

Still just 28 years old, Bell is in the second year of a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

