NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Latest Round Of COVID-19 Tests Yields No New Positives

The New England Patriots received some good news Thursday morning.

The team received no new positive tests from Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive Tuesday, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gilmore announced Wednesday he is asymptomatic. Newton also reportedly has no COVID symptoms.

Patriots players will work remotely and participate in virtual meetings Thursday but could return to the practice field Friday if they return an additional round of negative tests.