NFL Rumors: Titans’ Latest COVID-19 Tests All Negative; Will Play Tuesday Vs. Bills

It has been an incredibly tumultuous couple of weeks for the Tennessee Titans, but they’ll return to the gridiron Tuesday night.

A COVID-19 outbreak within the organization forced the postponement of the Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills then was pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans’ latest round of tests all came back negative, meaning there will indeed be Tuesday night football in Nashville.

The #Titans had no new positives from Monday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source.



Game on tonight against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

The Titans’ situation easily has been the biggest hurdle for the NFL this season to date, followed closely by the ordeal with the New England Patriots. That the Titans will play Tuesday certainly is being viewed as a check in the win column for the league.

Kickoff between the 4-0 Bills and 3-0 Titans is set for 7 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images