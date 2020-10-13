‘Super Washed’ LeBron James Reacts To Tom Brady’s Congratulatory Message

The internet has been having a field day with the Tom Brady photo that’s been going viral since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The quarterback himself decided to get in on the fun Monday.

Brady photoshopped the image to congratulate fellow sports icon LeBron James on his fourth NBA championship. James also was awarded NBA Finals MVP honors following the Los Angeles Lakers’ title-clinching win over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

King James clearly got a kick out of Brady’s salute.

Among the other noteworthy messages James received for his latest championship triumph included one from Bill Russell, who the Finals MVP Award is named after.

